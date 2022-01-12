What you need to know
- OnePlus has pushed a new firmware update for its Buds Pro wireless earbuds.
- The update introduces a new "Dual connection" feature that lets users connect the OnePlus Buds Pro to two devices at the same time.
- You can enable the feature within the Headphone settings on OnePlus devices.
OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the OnePlus Buds Pro, adding a nifty feature called Dual Connection. The new feature lets users pair the earbuds with two devices simultaneously for fast switching, without having to reconnect.
As per a post on the company's Community forums, the update is being rolled out in stages and is currently available only to a small number of users. A broader rollout will apparently commence over the next few days.
If you have a OnePlus device, you can enable the new Dual Connection feature by heading over to Bluetooth Settings and tapping the cogwheel in front of OnePlus Pro and selecting Headphones. Once enabled, your OnePlus Buds Pro will seamlessly switch between the two connected devices when music is played from either device. Users with non-OnePlus devices can access the feature using the HeyMelody app.
Priced at $150 in the U.S., the Buds Pro are OnePlus' answer to the best wireless earbuds on the market. Although they aren't as impressive as rivals such as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Apple's AirPods Pro, the Buds Pro are a significant improvement over the company's first wireless earbuds.
