OnePlus today announced the Buds Z, a new pair of true wireless earbuds. Alongside the OnePlus 8T, this makes up the company's fall 2020 hardware lineup.

OnePlus is continuing its strategy of undercutting competitors in the true wireless buds space by offering high-quality at a low price with this being priced at $45.99 when they launch on November 2nd. It'll come in two colors of white and gray, with additional silicone tips at different sizes included in the box to ensure it fits a wide range of people.

It's not always the outside that's important, on the inside, you'll find Bluetooth 5.0 and Dolby Atmossupport for enhanced connectivity and audio features. The former enables quick pair, so your Buds connect to your phone almost as soon as you open the case. OnePlus's Buds Z also come with environmental noise reduction, allowing you to tune the world out while you play a song or listen to a podcast on the train.

The Buds Z will last for 20 hours at full charge, with 10 minutes of fast charging from the case adding 3 hours. If your Buds run out while you're on said train, you won't have to go long without sound. OnePlus also has this certified with an IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, so you'll also be able to wear those in the rain or on a run as well.

The OnePlus Buds Z will be available in the following places when they launch:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, China, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mainland China, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.