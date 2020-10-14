What you need to know
- OnePlus today launched a new pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z.
- Bluetooth 5.0 support and Dolby atmos bring powerful connectivity and audio features.
- These earbuds are billed as being long-lasting, offering up to 20 hours of battery life.
- They'll set you back $45.99 when they launch on November 2nd in the U.S.
OnePlus today announced the Buds Z, a new pair of true wireless earbuds. Alongside the OnePlus 8T, this makes up the company's fall 2020 hardware lineup.
OnePlus is continuing its strategy of undercutting competitors in the true wireless buds space by offering high-quality at a low price with this being priced at $45.99 when they launch on November 2nd. It'll come in two colors of white and gray, with additional silicone tips at different sizes included in the box to ensure it fits a wide range of people.
It's not always the outside that's important, on the inside, you'll find Bluetooth 5.0 and Dolby Atmossupport for enhanced connectivity and audio features. The former enables quick pair, so your Buds connect to your phone almost as soon as you open the case. OnePlus's Buds Z also come with environmental noise reduction, allowing you to tune the world out while you play a song or listen to a podcast on the train.
The Buds Z will last for 20 hours at full charge, with 10 minutes of fast charging from the case adding 3 hours. If your Buds run out while you're on said train, you won't have to go long without sound. OnePlus also has this certified with an IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, so you'll also be able to wear those in the rain or on a run as well.
The OnePlus Buds Z will be available in the following places when they launch:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, China, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mainland China, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's worth grabbing several Echo Dots with this $19 Prime Day deal
The best Prime Day deals right now are on Amazon's own devices, like the 3rd-generation Echo Dot. You can pick one up in a bundle, or a la carte for just $19 right now!
Samsung needs to totally steal Magsafe charging for the Galaxy S30
Forget ceramic glass or empty football stadiums filled with cardboard 5G cutouts. Give me some of that sweet Magsafe charging.
Here's what the iPhone 12 Mini looks like next to the top Android phones
Apple's talking up the iPhone 12 Mini as being the smallest 5G phone on the market. But what does that actually mean? Here's what the iPhone looks like compared next to a bunch of popular Android phones.
12 best wireless headphones to work out with
Need some new headphones for crushing it at the gym? You can't just use any old pair of headphones, so here are our top 12 picks!