What you need to know
- OnePlus is redesigning its "brand visual identity."
- The new logo features a more muted black color, in contrast to the company's infamously vibrant red branding.
- An announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday.
As the company gears up for the launch of a significantly redesigned batch of flagships, OnePlus is seemingly also mulling a redesign of its own. A new report from Chinese publication IT Home suggests the smartphone maker is planning on changing its company logo.
The new logo was filed with China's National Trademark Office back in November 2019 and was just recently approved. Check it out below:
The new logo (left) is a little more muted compared to the fiery red color scheme of the company's current logo (right). The "1" has also been modified slightly, and of course, the background for the "OnePlus" is now a simple white. The text's font has also been changed somewhat.
The same designs can also be seen on the USPTO website now (via 9to5Google), lending further credence to the story.
The company has been using its social media accounts to tease a reveal of some kind this Wednesday, and IT Home believes the new logo is what it'll show off. That's also backed up by a forum post by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself, who suggests the company's "brand visual identity" is in for a change on March 18.
What do you think of the company's new logo? Let us know in the comments below.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon suspends warehouse shipments due to coronavirus
Amazon revealed that it is suspending warehouse shipments until April 5 in order to prioritize medical supplies and household staples in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Here's what that means for you and your orders.
Carpooling options from Uber and Lyft are on pause due to Coronavirus
Uber Pool and Lyft Line, two carpooling options offered by the popular ridesharing apps, are being temporarily suspended in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Big Tech unites to fight COVID-19 misinformation
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!