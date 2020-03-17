The new logo was filed with China's National Trademark Office back in November 2019 and was just recently approved. Check it out below:

As the company gears up for the launch of a significantly redesigned batch of flagships , OnePlus is seemingly also mulling a redesign of its own. A new report from Chinese publication IT Home suggests the smartphone maker is planning on changing its company logo.

The new logo (left) is a little more muted compared to the fiery red color scheme of the company's current logo (right). The "1" has also been modified slightly, and of course, the background for the "OnePlus" is now a simple white. The text's font has also been changed somewhat.

The same designs can also be seen on the USPTO website now (via 9to5Google), lending further credence to the story.

The company has been using its social media accounts to tease a reveal of some kind this Wednesday, and IT Home believes the new logo is what it'll show off. That's also backed up by a forum post by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau himself, who suggests the company's "brand visual identity" is in for a change on March 18.

What do you think of the company's new logo? Let us know in the comments below.