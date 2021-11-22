The OnePlus 9RT could soon launch in India with a new name

What you need to know
- The OnePlus 9RT could soon make its way to the Indian market.
- A listing for the phone on the Google Play Console suggests it will be marketed as the OnePlus RT in India.
- It features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz OLED screen, and 65W fast charging.
The OnePlus 9RT, which was introduced in China last month, could soon launch in India with a different name. According to new evidence spotted by tipster @stufflistings, the phone will be launched in the country as OnePlus RT.
In addition to revealing the phone's marketing name for the Indian market, the OnePlus RT listing on the Google Play Console also suggests the phone could make its debut in the country very soon. As for the specs, the Play Console listing confirms the variant headed to India isn't going to be very different from the one sold in China.
The OnePlus 9R successor comes with a 6.62-inch OLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has the same Snapdragon 888 chip as the company's best Android phones.
In the camera department, the OnePlus 9RT has a triple-lens system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The exact same sensor is used by OnePlus in the Nord 2 as well. There's a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.
Some of the other key features of the OnePlus 9RT include a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and Wi-Fi 6 support. Since the Chinese variant runs Android 11-based Color OS 11 out of the box, it doesn't seem likely that the OnePlus RT will launch with Android 12 out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket. Here are some of our favorites that check all of those boxes!
Everything we know so far about the next PSVR
Sony has been at the forefront of the VR experience since the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, and the PSVR 2 should significantly improve upon every part of the experience. Here's everything we know about the PSVR 2 so far!
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 looks great on paper, but is it enough?
Building and selling the most powerful smartphone chip isn't enough. It will take more if MediaTek wants to try and become "the best."
No need to flip out, just get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protector
Samsung's new factory-installed PET screen protector on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is quite an improvement over the previous generation's, but you still need some extra protection. Here are the best third-party screen protectors to keep your new phone's folding display extra safe.