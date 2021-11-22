The OnePlus 9RT could soon launch in India with a new name

The OnePlus 9RT, which was introduced in China last month, could soon launch in India with a different name. According to new evidence spotted by tipster @stufflistings, the phone will be launched in the country as OnePlus RT.

Interesting. OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/kmo2YGHFoq — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 20, 2021

In addition to revealing the phone's marketing name for the Indian market, the OnePlus RT listing on the Google Play Console also suggests the phone could make its debut in the country very soon. As for the specs, the Play Console listing confirms the variant headed to India isn't going to be very different from the one sold in China.

The OnePlus 9R successor comes with a 6.62-inch OLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has the same Snapdragon 888 chip as the company's best Android phones.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9RT has a triple-lens system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The exact same sensor is used by OnePlus in the Nord 2 as well. There's a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other key features of the OnePlus 9RT include a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and Wi-Fi 6 support. Since the Chinese variant runs Android 11-based Color OS 11 out of the box, it doesn't seem likely that the OnePlus RT will launch with Android 12 out of the box.