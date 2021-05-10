OnePlus' latest flagship phones have started receiving a new software update, which brings the May 2021 Android security patch and a few other improvements. While the company is yet to officially confirm the rollout, a thread on OnePlus forums reveals the rollout is currently underway for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

According to the official changelog for the update, camera improvements included with the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update bring improved white balance performance and HDR effect in certain shooting scenes. OnePlus has also made a few tweaks to enhance the network communication stability and Wi-Fi performance of its best Android phones. The charging performance is said to have been improved as well. Aside from the improvements and May 2021 Android security patch, the update fixes a bug that caused the keyboard to lag on some OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices. Here's the full changelog:

System Improved charging performance

Fixed the small probability lagging issue of keyboard

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Camera Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes

Improved the white balance performance of the rear camera Network Improved the stability of network Communication

Improved the performance of Wi-Fi connection

Since OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the release of the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update, it could take a few days for the update to become widely available. In case you do not want to wait for the wider rollout to commence, you can get the update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.