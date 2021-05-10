What you need to know
- OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones.
- The OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update includes the latest May 2021 Android security patch.
- It also contains camera improvements and a few other tweaks.
OnePlus' latest flagship phones have started receiving a new software update, which brings the May 2021 Android security patch and a few other improvements. While the company is yet to officially confirm the rollout, a thread on OnePlus forums reveals the rollout is currently underway for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
According to the official changelog for the update, camera improvements included with the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update bring improved white balance performance and HDR effect in certain shooting scenes. OnePlus has also made a few tweaks to enhance the network communication stability and Wi-Fi performance of its best Android phones. The charging performance is said to have been improved as well. Aside from the improvements and May 2021 Android security patch, the update fixes a bug that caused the keyboard to lag on some OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices. Here's the full changelog:
System
- Improved charging performance
- Fixed the small probability lagging issue of keyboard
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
Camera
- Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes
- Improved the white balance performance of the rear camera
Network
- Improved the stability of network Communication
- Improved the performance of Wi-Fi connection
Since OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the release of the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update, it could take a few days for the update to become widely available. In case you do not want to wait for the wider rollout to commence, you can get the update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy S21 FE might arrive alongside Samsung's next foldables in August
A new report from South Korea claims Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an Unpacked event in August.
Chromebook sales exploded this quarter, and they're not slowing down
The pandemic drove an unusual spike in sales for tablets and Windows laptops, but even as lockdowns end and vaccinations rise, Chromebook sales are continuing to expand at an impressive pace. Here's why it's not slowing down anytime soon.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Here are the best cases you can get for the OnePlus 9R
Managed to get your hands on a OnePlus 9R, the company's more affordable version of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro? You'll need a case for it, too. Here are some worth considering.