Last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company would invest "huge resources" on providing a much-improved camera experience to users this year. Photos showing an alleged OnePlus 9 Pro prototype have now leaked courtesy of YouTuber Dave2D, showing a quad-camera setup with Hasselblad branding.

In case you aren't aware, Hasselblad is a Swedish brand known for its medium format cameras and lenses. It partnered with Vertu for the $11,000 Signature Touch in 2014 and worked with Motorola on the $250 True Zoom Moto Z mod two years later.

As per Dave2D, the OnePlus 9 Pro's quad-camera array will include a regular lens, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens with at least 3x zoom. While the latest leak doesn't reveal the megapixel count of the phone's main sensor, previous leaks have claimed the phone will feature a 48MP main sensor.

Since there is very little that we know about the camera system on the OnePlus 9 Pro currently, it remains to be seen if OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad will translate to a massive improvement in camera performance. However, it now looks fairly certain that the OnePlus 9 series will miss out on a superzoom camera.

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next-gen flagship phones sometime next month. Along with the vanilla OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it will also announce a more affordable model called the OnePlus 9 Lite to challenge some of best Android phones in the value flagship segment.