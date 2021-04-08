But as much fun as I've been having with the OnePlus 9, I have to admit that I've been giving a couple of my other devices some serious side-eye of late, most notably the Google Pixel 4a. You probably think I'm crazy for wanting to "downgrade" from a premium $700+ phone for a lower-end budget phone at half the price. Maybe you're right, but I do have my reasons.

As a longtime iPhone user (I still have and often use an iPhone 12 mini), I appreciate things like simple software and first-party extras and exclusives. Still, I also just really prefer the option of a smaller form factor. I thought I could get past this hangup of mine after using an arguably superior device in the OnePlus 9, but I just don't think that I can shake this feeling any longer. The more time I spend with the larger phone (particularly in the hefty tank-like Spigen Tough Armor case that I'm currently rocking), the more it feels like a brick to me. I don't game (like, at all), and I don't really watch videos or video chat on my phone, so I have found that I don't actually gain that much from having a larger or technologically superior screen in my hands. For those activities, I much prefer to use my Chromebook or desktop. With phones, I value portability, being able to use them one-handed, and pocketability (yes, even with the massive pockets of my dad jeans).

I regularly use Pixel-exclusive or Pixel-first features on the 4a like Google's Personal Safety app to let my wife know where I am when I'm on a long hike and to alert her and authorities in the event I get into an unfortunate automobile accident. My big fingers are always making mistakes while typing, so I've enjoyed the new Smart Reply enhancements to the Pixel's keyboard, and I always appreciate getting the jump on new Google Photos, Google Assistant, and camera features.