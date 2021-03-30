Best answer: Yes. If you purchased the OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9 from T-Mobile directly, your phone comes with a certified IP68 rating. However, if you bought an unlocked OnePlus 9, it won't have an official water-resistance badge even though it's the same hardware as the carrier variant.

Can the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handle getting wet?

Since its first phone, OnePlus devices have always had a bit of mystery surrounding water resistance. So, it makes sense that we ask if the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro waterproof? If you don't recall, nearly every major phone released by OnePlus has always had the same asterisk attached to it. That being, the phones are tested and manufactured to be water-resistant, but they weren't officially certified. This changed with the OnePlus 8 and continued with the OnePlus 9 series, well sort of — again a mystery.

Like the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 9 Pro is fully certified IP68 regardless of where you buy it from. However, if you go for the less expensive OnePlus 9, it won't have the official IP68 water and dust resistance badge. That is unless you get it through T-Mobile, then it will — confusing, I know.

There is no difference in the physical hardware between the carrier and unlocked versions of the OnePlus 9. As OnePlus has stated in the past, getting the official IP certification costs money, and to keep the price down, the company forgoes getting that label. However, it is still built to the certification's standard. If you purchase the unlocked OnePlus 9 and it gets water damage, the warranty is unlikely to be honored.

Are these phones waterproof or water-resistant?