Best OnePlus 9 Pro Screen Protectors 2022

So you are getting the new OnePlus 9 Pro and want to be sure to have the best OnePlus 9 Pro screen protector — I don't blame you. Screen protectors are an excellent choice to pair up with a good case, too. It is a beautiful-looking phone, and keeping that gorgeous display in pristine condition is just as important as protecting the rest of the device. Here are the best screen protectors to make sure your new phone's screen continues to look amazing.

Keep your OnePlus 9 Pro screen pristine with these screen protectors

Pristine protection

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the brand's most ambitious devices ever. With ultra-fast performance coupled with a phenomenal camera system, this is a smartphone that deserves only the best when it comes to protection.

To keep the display's feel and responsiveness as close to out-of-the-box as possible, the best way to do that is with the tempered glass screen protectors from QITAYO. With its anti-smudge coating, the smooth glass keeps the 120Hz display looking brilliant, and because it uses glass rated at 9H hardness — you know your screen will stay safe. Not to mention you'll be able to keep the cameras clear for excellent photos by guarding them with the included protectors.

If glass isn't your thing, then using a self-healing TPU film to protect your OnePlus 9 Pro's display is the way to go — and SKINOMI is perfect for that. The anti-bubble installation process helps ensure that your screen stays crystal clear, and the durable self-healing material saves it from scratches. Pair one of these with one of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases, and you're all set!