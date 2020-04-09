Numerous official renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones surfaced online recently, giving us a clear look at their design from nearly every angle. Ahead of the company's virtual launch event next week, CEO Pete Lau today shed some more light on the design of the OnePlus 8 series in a post on the OnePlus' official forum.

Lau revealed in his post that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones use fifth-generation matte-frosted glass, which he claims will "astonish and impress anyone who touches it." The fifth-generation frosted glass has a higher degree of haze, which results in a smoother texture compared to previous OnePlus phones. Additionally, Lau says the OnePlus 8 series phones have a thinner profile and a lighter weight, making them more comfortable to hold in the hand.