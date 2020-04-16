The OnePlus 8 series debuted earlier this week, with the base version starting off at $699 in the U.S. and the Pro version starting at $899. While that's considerably more than previous generations, the new devices come with a host of new features, including 5G connectivity, and in the case of the OnePlus 8 Pro, IP68 water resistance, 30W wireless charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Even though there's a lot to like with the new phones, the pricing was a point of contention for fans around the world, particularly in India. OnePlus even went on to say that the pricing would be different in India to assuage customers, and we now have an idea as to what to expect.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro went on sale in China earlier today, with the base variant retailing for just 3,999 RMB ($565) and the OnePlus 8 Pro set to go on sale for 5,399 RMB ($765). That's $134 less than the U.S. equivalents, and it suggests OnePlus is indeed rolling out regional pricing for its devices this year. The key difference with the Chinese variants is that they run HydrogenOS instead of the global OxygenOS skin, but the hardware on offer is identical to the U.S. variants.

The China pricing should give us a better indication as to what the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will cost in other markets like India. OnePlus pricing in India is usually along the sames lines as China, so it is possible the OnePlus 8 could debut for under ₹43,000 ($560), with the OnePlus 8 Pro launching at around ₹58,000 ($760).

Why is this a big deal? India is OnePlus' biggest market, accounting for over a third of the company's global sales. OnePlus is also the leading manufacturer in the premium category, with the company overtaking Samsung a few years ago. So it has a vested interest in the region, and with India being a very price-sensitive market, OnePlus may be willing to take a hit on profits to maintain its dominance.