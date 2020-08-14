While the OnePlus 8 series gets all the attention these days, the OnePlus 7T is still a fantastic phone in 2020. It shares a lot of the same hardware as the OnePlus 8, and other than 5G connectivity, you're not missing out on much.

That's why it's particularly interesting to see that the OnePlus 7T is now available for $399. That's for the T-Mobile version of the phone, with OnePlus running out of units of the unlocked model several months ago.

At this point, it's clear that OnePlus is looking to sell off remaining inventory of the 7T, and at $399, you're getting one of the best bargains of the year here. While the OnePlus Nord isn't coming to the U.S., the OnePlus 7T at $399 is the closest you'll get to picking up a new OnePlus phone for under $500 right now. And there's also the small matter of the OnePlus 7T beating the Nord in several areas.

So if you're in a T-Mobile customer and want to upgrade to a new phone, pick up the OnePlus 7T for $399 while it's still available.