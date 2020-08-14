What you need to know
- The T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 7T is now available for $399, $200 off its launch price.
- The unlocked model was sold out months ago, and it is unlikely the T-Mobile 7T will be restocked once units run out.
- At $399, the OnePlus 7T is one of the best bargains you'll find in 2020.
While the OnePlus 8 series gets all the attention these days, the OnePlus 7T is still a fantastic phone in 2020. It shares a lot of the same hardware as the OnePlus 8, and other than 5G connectivity, you're not missing out on much.
That's why it's particularly interesting to see that the OnePlus 7T is now available for $399. That's for the T-Mobile version of the phone, with OnePlus running out of units of the unlocked model several months ago.
At this point, it's clear that OnePlus is looking to sell off remaining inventory of the 7T, and at $399, you're getting one of the best bargains of the year here. While the OnePlus Nord isn't coming to the U.S., the OnePlus 7T at $399 is the closest you'll get to picking up a new OnePlus phone for under $500 right now. And there's also the small matter of the OnePlus 7T beating the Nord in several areas.
So if you're in a T-Mobile customer and want to upgrade to a new phone, pick up the OnePlus 7T for $399 while it's still available.
A stellar deal
OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile)
Excellent phone, outstanding deal
If you're a T-Mobile customer and are looking for a new phone, the OnePlus 7T is the ideal option at just $399. The hardware is just as rock-solid as it was 10 months ago, it will get the same number of updates as the OnePlus 8 series, and you're getting a vibrant 90Hz panel. If you don't mind missing out on 5G, the OnePlus 7T is an absolute steal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
