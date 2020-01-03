What you need to know
- The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 8 build for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro adds a single-handed mode.
- It also includes the December security patch and a few bug fixes.
- We expect the new one-handed mode to make its way to at least a few other OnePlus phones soon.
In October last year, a OnePlus software product manager had revealed that the company would soon roll out a one-handed mode for OxygenOS. OnePlus has now started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro with the highly anticipated feature.
Weirdly, however, the one-handed mode finds no mention in the official changelog for the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build. As per the changelog, the update optimizes the mistouches when the phone is inside a pocket, fixes the display issue on the uninstalling page, and comes with the December Android security patch. Additionally, the latest build fixes the crash issue when opening the camera app. As is usually the case with any new software update, OxygenOS Open Beta 8 also brings improved system stability and a bunch of minor bug fixes.
Even though OnePlus hasn't officially announced the rollout yet, quite a few OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners have received it via OTA already. Those of you who haven't received the update yet will likely get it within the next few days.
If you don't want to wait for the OTA update, you can grab the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 zip file from XDA Developers and flash it on to your device via TWRP or using the System Update utility in the Settings app.
