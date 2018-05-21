The general sale of the OnePlus 6 kicks off tomorrow, but the phone is now available in an early access sale on Amazon India as well as OnePlus' own website.

The 6GB version of the OnePlus 6 with 64GB of storage is available for ₹34,999, and the 8GB/128GB model is retailing for ₹39,999. The device is available in three color options — Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Silk White — but the latter two options are limited to the 8GB variant. Today, you'll be able to pick up the Mirror Black version in 6GB/8GB variants, as well as the 8GB Midnight Black option. The Silk White model will go on sale June 5, and if you're looking for the variant with 256GB of storage, you'll have to wait until May 29 to pick up the Avengers edition for ₹44,999.

To incentivize the launch, OnePlus is rolling out a ₹2,000 cashback offer for SBI debit and credit card holders, with the cashback reflecting by end of August. You'll also be able to avail no-cost EMIs for up to three months from leading banks in the country.

If you'd like to get a feel for the device before going through with the purchase, OnePlus has announced that it will launch pop-up stores in eight cities starting later today. Just to make the occasion that much more special, OnePlus will host a celebrity at each pop-up store, and the first customer to pick up the OnePlus 6 at each store will be able to unbox the device with the celebrity.

The pop-up stores will be live on May 21 (3:30 pm to 8:00pm) and May 22 (11:00 am to 7:00 pm), and you'll be able to pick up the OnePlus 6 as well as interact with members of the OnePlus community in India. Here's the list of locations as well as the celebrities that will be attending the events:

Mumbai - High Street Phoenix - Chitrangada Singh

Delhi - DLF Place Saket - Guru Randhawa

Hyderabad - The Forum Sujana Mall - Aditi Rao Hydari

Bangalore - OnePlus Experience Store - Bani J

Pune - Phoenix MarketCity - Mithila Parkar

Ahmedabad - Gulmohar Park Mall - Dharmesh Yellande

Kolkata - South City Mall - Nusrat Jahan

Chennai - The Forum Vijaya - Nikki Galrani

The OnePlus 6 will go up for general sale starting tomorrow at Amazon India, OnePlus' website, as well as hundreds of Croma retail stores across the country.

Will you be picking up the OnePlus 6 today? If so, let me know what variant you're purchasing in the comments below.

See at Amazon India