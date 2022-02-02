Best ring light Android Central 2022

It is becoming more common to work from home, at least part of the time. And that means sometimes conducting meetings virtually over Zoom or another video conferencing service. Even though we might not be ready to head to the office, we still want to look our best. Part of that includes having the right camera angle and business-appropriate attire (from the waist up, at least!) and having a favorable background and good lighting. The best ring light for laptops is not a ring at all but rather shaped like a rectangle. The Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit offers adjustable brightness and soft lighting. It can run from its extended built-in battery or via USB, making it ideal for working from home and on the go. But there are other good options worth considering as well.

While it isn't technically shaped like a ring, po-tay-toe, po-taa-toe. This lighting kit accomplishes the same thing and works the same way as the others on this list. But it offers some really great features that put it a cut above the rest, including adjustable brightness from 1% up to 100%. You can also adjust the color temperature from warm orange to cool white and use the built-in frosted lens and white diffuser to create further soft and professional-looking light flattering to the face. Shipping with a computer mount, it has a suction cup on the end to easily affix to any laptop and a desktop computer or virtually any flat surface. The built-in extended lithium-polymer battery lasts for up to 14 hours, but you can also plug it in via USB to use external power if the battery is running low. Another nice feature is a built-in intelligent LCD that displays the run time, selected brightness level, and color temperature. It's a perfect light for remote working (lightweight at just 0.9 lbs.), video conferencing, or even virtual school or lectures. Pros: Lightweight for travel

14-hour battery and USB power

Very customizable settings Cons: Expensive

Doesn't cover portion of the screen

Not technically a ring

Best for using with a phone: Elitehood 8-inch Small Ring Light

If you tend to use your phone and your laptop or computer for video recording, webcam chats, live streams, photos, selfies, make-up tutorials, and more, this ring light would be a good option. It includes an 8-inch weighted metal stand with a phone holder on the end that can accommodate almost any phone, with or without a case, holding it securely and rotating 360-degrees as needed. The stand itself can extend from 9 inches up to 16 inches tall. Available in either white or black finish, you get three color options and 10 brightness levels, each dimmable to get the perfect lighting. It has buttons for power, brightness, and tone switching, but keep in mind that it requires a CR2 battery (included) and has to remain plugged in via USB to work. With a sturdy metal bracket and round base versus a plastic tripod stand, it's rugged and hefty at 2.57 lbs. But it will get the job done if you use your laptop and smartphone simultaneously for activities where improved lighting makes sense. Pros: Holds your phone as well

Dimmable lighting

Sturdy Cons: Doesn't work on rechargeable battery

Much heavier than the others

Doesn't clip on to laptop

Best for sleek look: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Finished in white, this ring light is ideal for taking selfies or things like make-up tutorials. It's designed to resemble jewelry with a sleek and elegant look – it even comes with a golden ring-marked gift box, making it a perfect gift for someone special, like a vlogger or person working from home. It's compact and lightweight at just 0.11 lbs so that you can bring it anywhere. Thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery, you can keep your computer's USB port free for other devices and use this ring light on the built-in battery only. However, some users have reported that the battery doesn't last very long. You get adjustable brightness with three levels of light settings that can apply to different use cases, ensuring they highlight you while darkening everything in the background. So, for example, when in a Zoom meeting, your face will look natural and bright versus washed out or darkened. Pros: Compact and very lightweight

Rechargeable battery for wireless use

Affordable Cons: Battery life isn't great

Best for on-the-go: GearLight Radiance Selfie Ring Light

If you're constantly on the go, making videos, on video calls, or doing other activities on your laptop that require lighting from various locations, this ring light might be a good option. It's a rechargeable mini clip that opens 1.25 inches wide, easily fitting on your laptop and desktop computer monitors, tablets, and smartphones. It comes with a three-foot cable that you can use as a backup to gain power via USB should the battery die: the 600mAh battery runs for up to two hours per charge on high, though, which should be long enough for a make-up tutorial or Zoom meeting. Choose from three dimmable lighting modes: daylight, white, and warm lighting – to get the perfect lighting, enhancing images in otherwise unflattering shadows. Pros: Rechargeable battery

Easily clips on to a variety of devices

Super affordable Cons: Battery doesn't last very long

Best for two or more people: Evershop Dual 8-inch Computer Selfie Ring Light

Ideal if you have two people using one laptop screen for a video chat or vlog, this ring light includes two lights on a tripod holder with a stand for a phone between 2 and 3.4 inches thick, supported by gooseneck arms. It's made of premium aluminum alloy. It's durable, flexible, and able to twist 720 degrees to meet your desired angle. It is, however, quite heavy at 4.33 lbs. But it offers a maximum height of 24 inches with a center of gravity that keeps it stable. Each LED ring has three light modes (cold white, warm white, warm yellow), nine mixed-light modes, and 10 levels of brightness, with a color temperature adjustable from 2,700K-6,000K. Even if it's just one person using it, the dual lighting can help provide even light, enhancing the sense of layering and eliminating dark shadows. Unfortunately, because it's USB-powered, it requires a separate QC 2.0 or 3.0 adapter that is not included. Pros: Great for multiple people

Lots of adjustable lighting options

Even lighting from both sides Cons: Heavy; not great for on the go

Requires an adapter that isn't included

Doesn't run on rechargeable battery

Best for value: Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light

With 36 LEDs around the perimeter of this ring light and three brightness levels, you get a maximum 100mm focal length and 1mm minimum, offering soft illumination without harsh lighting for video calls, making videos, and more. A neat feature is a small scratch-resistant sponge on the back that prevents the ring light from scratching your laptop and falling off. It is powered by a 250mAh rechargeable battery, though users say it doesn't last that long. But it's suitable for short videos and video calls, or keep it plugged in using the included charging cable. Ultra-lightweight at just 0.09 lbs., this ring light is small and compact enough to keep in your backpack, briefcase, or purse and use as an emergency light. Pros: Very lightweight and compact

Scratch-resistant sponge is a nice touch

Affordable Cons: Battery doesn't last very long

No adjustable color temperature

Only three brightness levels

