In a new post on Weibo, OnePlus founder Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced in January. However, it isn't clear if the phone will also make its global debut next month.

While the OnePlus 8 series was unveiled in April last year, the OnePlus 9 series made its debut on March 23 this year. A January announcement would mean the OnePlus 10 series will already be available to purchase before the Galaxy S22 series is unveiled.

Going by recent rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The flagship phone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera.

In the camera department, the successor to OnePlus' best Android phone is expected to include a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. The phone is also rumored to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds. On the software front, the OnePlus 10 series is said to launch with OnePlus and OPPO's new unified OS.