One UI 4 Beta 3 starts rolling out on the heels of stable Android 12 launch

What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out One UI 4 Beta 3 in S. Korea.
- The update comes with a number of bug fixes and a revamped Weather app.
- It may not be long before the 3rd beta reaches U.S. Galaxy S21 devices.
Samsung Galaxy S21 owners in South Korea are being treated to the 3rd One UI 4 beta, according to a community post on Samsung's forum.
The update appears to host a number of bug fixes that should make the beta more stable as Samsung finalizes its software. Notable, the changelog states that the update is based on Google's final AOSP release for Android 12, meaning we could be nearing the final One UI 4 release.
There also appear to be improvements to the dynamic color theme that was introduced in the second One UI 4 beta. Additional changes include the following (via translation):
- Fixed an issue where only some menus were partially untranslated right after the porta(ble) update
- Google AOSP reflected (Google final release was reflected)
- Overscroll effect changed from existing glow to stretch form (Android 12 changed)
- Voice command in the camera Misrecognition improvement
- Pet lighting effect applied
- Color theme function stabilization
- Keyboard shortcut issue fixed
- Calling/texting on other devices fixed
- Bixby not calling on the lock screen fixed
- System UI forced closing issue
- Many others Apply improvements
While not listed, one user (via SamMobile) notes that Samsung has made some changes to the Weather app, with new animations and no more ads.
One UI 4 Beta 3 comes just after Google released the stable version of Android 12 to older Pixel smartphones, bringing "Pixel-exclusive" features like Material You. Google says that Android 12 should roll out to some of the best Android phones from OEMs like Samsung later this year, and a Samsung community rep has indicated that the company is aiming to launch by December.
While the 3rd beta update appears to be rolling out in Korea, it should not take long to reach other regions where the beta is live, including the U.S. So far, only Galaxy S21 models are eligible for the beta, and none of our models appear to have the update just yet.
