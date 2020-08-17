The Razer Basilisk V2 wired optical gaming mouse is down to $64.99 on Amazon. That's a direct price match of the same mouse over at Best Buy. So you can get it from either retailer. The mouse normally sells for $80 in either place, and we have never seen it go lower than $70 before. In fact, it's barely ever gone on sale at all since it was introduced earlier this year.
The Focus+ 20K DPI sensor can be adjusted on the fly with a dedicated DPI button you can reprogram if you want. Uses light beam actuation for even faster response. Has 11 programmable buttons, customizable Chroma lighting, and a drag-free cord.
The Basilisk V2 is one of our favorite mice and really just improved on an already successful formula from the now discontinued original Basilisk. Windows Central gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge in the review. Richard Devine said, "What you end up with is an extremely ergonomic, lightweight mouse that's even more comfortable to use than ever before. Whether you're working or gaming, the Basilisk V2 is a mouse than can do it all. All day, every day."
You'll be able to find the perfect sensitivity with this mouse thanks to a sensor with 20,000 DPI that you can adjust on the fly. Use the dedicated DPI button to switch between different settings, even while you're in the middle of a game. Being able to go all the way up to 20,000 or below 1,000 means you can change it based on the game you're playing, too.
The mechanical switches on this mouse are three times faster than traditional switches because they use a light beam actuation. Actual tiny beams of light register your button presses, giving you the fastest possible response times according to physics. More responsiveness means more control.
You can customize the mouse's lighting. And this is Razer Chroma, which means not only do you get the full RGB color palette, but you can also combine this light sync with third parties like Philips Hue or other Razer gear for an all-around lighting experience. You can also program all eleven buttons, reconfigure them, or add advanced macros using the Razer Synapse 3 software.
