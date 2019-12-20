Thanks to a development kit update, Oculus Quest developers can now allow the Oculus Quest to decide when to use Fixed Foveated Rendering (FFR). UploadVR noticed this change in the latest development tools update, and it's probably one of the biggest changes in helping developers more easily translate games to the Quest since the system launched in October. While you may never have heard of FFR, you've likely seen it if you've ever taken screenshots on your Oculus Quest or looked around at the edges of the screen.

Think of it like this: stare at something right now and try to take in the information around your center of vision. You peripheral vision is described as the area outside of the center of focus, a less defined part of vision that's intended to give us a better look at our surroundings without needing to directly focus on them. The concept of foveated rendering takes a queue from the way our eyes handle peripheral vision by rendering the center of the screen in the highest resolution, while the outer edges are rendered at subsequently lower resolution to improve performance without affecting visual quality.