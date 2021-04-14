Oculus Quest 2 games are already getting updates to run at 120Hz

What you need to know
- Oculus has begun rolling out update version 28, which upgrades the Quest 2's display to 120Hz.
- Cubism, a popular puzzle game with hand tracking support, is receiving an update for 120Hz sometime today.
- Other developers of games like Superhot have expressed interest in updating to 120Hz, as well.
It hasn't even been 24 hours since Facebook announced the April Quest 2 v28 update and developers are already beginning to patch their Oculus Quest 2 games to support the new 120Hz refresh rate. On Twitter, developers of Superhot VR and Cubism, two of the best Quest 2 games, have posted about the Quest 2's new ability to render games at 120Hz; a 30% faster refresh rate which results in smoother gaming and a more realistic-feeling VR experience.
While the Superhot VR developers seem to just be contemplating the move to 120Hz in the future, Cubism developer Thomas Van Bouwel says that he's working on getting the game patched for proper 120Hz support later today, April 14, 2021. That will make Cubism the first Quest 2 game to support 120Hz — a patch that will likely happen before Facebook even begins rolling out the April Quest 2 v28 update to most headsets.
Cubism was one of the first games to support hand tracking after the feature was announced in beta by Oculus and offers some incredible challenging puzzles that'll get your noggin thinking hard every time you play. It's available on the Oculus Store for $10 and sits alongside the very best puzzle games available. Aside from Cubism and Superhot, we imagine that other developers will be announcing updates to 120Hz, but don't expect every game to receive such an update.
Right now, Facebook supports 72Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz modes on the Quest 2, each of which is more demanding than the next on the mobile processor that powers the Quest 2. There are always fancy tricks that developers can use to adjust the visual quality to support a higher refresh rate, but games like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will probably stay at 90Hz because of the complex physics and large environments.
TCL expands its 20 Series and teases a phone that folds *and* rolls
After launching the 20 Series at CES 2021, TCL is expanding its lineup with three new phones, plus a sneak peak at a new device that both rolls and folds to offer three form factors in one handset.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
Sony desperately needs to overhaul PlayStation Now
Whatever Sony is doing with PlayStation Now isn't cutting it when Xbox Game Pass keeps broadcasting wins left and right. It's time for Sony to overhaul it, and possibly even combine it with PlayStation Plus.
Get a better Beat Saber experience with these amazing accessories
Beat Saber is a wonder unto itself, but it's even better with a few amazing accessories that'll have you spending less time cleaning up sweat and more time slicing blocks to your favorite tunes.