Oculus Quest 2 games are already getting updates to run at 120Hz

It hasn't even been 24 hours since Facebook announced the April Quest 2 v28 update and developers are already beginning to patch their Oculus Quest 2 games to support the new 120Hz refresh rate. On Twitter, developers of Superhot VR and Cubism, two of the best Quest 2 games, have posted about the Quest 2's new ability to render games at 120Hz; a 30% faster refresh rate which results in smoother gaming and a more realistic-feeling VR experience.

While the Superhot VR developers seem to just be contemplating the move to 120Hz in the future, Cubism developer Thomas Van Bouwel says that he's working on getting the game patched for proper 120Hz support later today, April 14, 2021. That will make Cubism the first Quest 2 game to support 120Hz — a patch that will likely happen before Facebook even begins rolling out the April Quest 2 v28 update to most headsets.

after further testing it looks like it's pretty solid for controllers, and can run pretty solid for hand tracking when I bring the render scale back down to 1 (it's 1.1 by default now). Patching this later today! — Thomas Van Bouwel (@tovanbo) April 14, 2021

Cubism was one of the first games to support hand tracking after the feature was announced in beta by Oculus and offers some incredible challenging puzzles that'll get your noggin thinking hard every time you play. It's available on the Oculus Store for $10 and sits alongside the very best puzzle games available. Aside from Cubism and Superhot, we imagine that other developers will be announcing updates to 120Hz, but don't expect every game to receive such an update.

Right now, Facebook supports 72Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz modes on the Quest 2, each of which is more demanding than the next on the mobile processor that powers the Quest 2. There are always fancy tricks that developers can use to adjust the visual quality to support a higher refresh rate, but games like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will probably stay at 90Hz because of the complex physics and large environments.