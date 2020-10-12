Best answer: Yes, the Quest 2 Elite Strap is worth buying. It's more ergonomic than the strap that ships with the Oculus Quest 2, and it has a wheel for easy adjusting. There's also an option for a version with a battery built-in.

Improving the fit of the Oculus Quest 2

The Quest 2 Elite Strap takes some design queues from the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap with its ratchet wheel, and that's a good thing. The Vive Deluxe Audio Strap is one of the best VR head straps on the market, so any step towards it is a step in the right direction.

The Quest 2 Elite Strap is more ergonomic than the cloth strap that ships with the Oculus Quest 2. The Quest 2 Elite Strap cradles around the back of your head, which helps spread the weight of the headset while also improving comfort. The back of the strap has a wheel that allows you to easily and quickly adjust the fit of the strap.

The Oculus Quest 2 comes with a cloth strap that's better than the strap that shipped with the original Oculus Quest. The default strap is more comfortable than its predecessor and keeps its size well, but it isn't the best strap available for the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook has an official Quest 2 Elite Strap that delivers the best VR experience for the headset.

The Quest 2 Elite Strap isn't the only official head strap for the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook also has a version of the Quest 2 Elite Strap with a built-in battery. The battery life on the Oculus Quest 2 is okay, but nothing to write home about. Facebook states that the Oculus Quest 2 gets between 2-3 hours of battery life. Having some extra battery power built into a headset will help you play all day. Facebook states that the strap's battery "doubles your playtime," so you should get between 4-6 hours.

The extra battery adds a bit of bulk to the Oculus Quest 2, though the weight is spread around the back of the band. That added weight might even help counterbalance the front of the headset, but it will be noticeable. The Quest 2 Elite Strap without a battery weighs 176.9g, while the Quest 2 Elite Stap with a battery weighs 311.1g.

The biggest downside of the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery is that right now it's only available in a bundle. That bundle gets you a nice case from Facebook, but you can't buy the strap on its own. Though bundles don't usually cost the sum of their parts the Quest 2 case that's included is $49 on its own. Some people would probably prefer to be able to buy the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery on its own for between $70-$80.

Is it worth buying a Quest 2 Elite Strap?

The Quest 2 Elite Strap improves the comfort of the Oculus Quest 2. It spreads the weight of the headset around your head more evenly than the default strap and cradles the back of your head for added comfort. It also has a wheel on the back that makes it easy to adjust the fit of the strap. The Quest 2 Elite Strap is one of the best accessories for the Oculus Quest 2.

If you plan on playing on your Oculus Quest 2 for extended periods of time, the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case is worth grabbing. It adds an extra built-in battery to the Oculus Quest 2 and has the same ergonomic fit of the Quest 2 Elite Strap without a battery.