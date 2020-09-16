Oculus Quest 2 Leak With ControllersSource: Facebook

What you need to know

  • Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2.
  • The VR headset features a Snapdragon XR2 processor.
  • The headset is lighter and smaller than the original Oculus Quest.

Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2 at Facebook Connect. The VR headset is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than the original Oculus Quest. Inside, the Oculus Quest 2 features a Snapdragon XR2 processor, which delivers a significant performance boost over its predecessor. It also has 6GB of RAM.

The screen of the Oculus Quest 2 has 50 percent more pixels than the original, has built-in IPD adjustments, and has a single panel RGB display. The Oculus Quest 2 has a single LCD screen, rather than the two OLED panels in the original Oculus Quest.

The Oculus Quest 2 is 10 percent lighter than the original Oculus Quest.

The Oculus Quest 2 starts shipping on October 13 with preorders opening today today. The Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299.

This is a developing story, and we'll continue to update it as more details about the Oculus Quest 2 come in.