If you're an Oculus gamer — whether that's Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, or Oculus Quest 2 — you've undoubtedly been disappointed with the avatar that Oculus has you make upon account creation. To be frank, they've been terrible up until this point. Oculus acknowledged this a while back and has been teasing its new avatar system since last year. Starting today, April 23, you'll be able to create a brand new avatar and use it in a select few games and apps, while many of the best Quest 2 games may let you play as these avatars soon.

If you've already made an Oculus avatar, you'll doubtless notice the big shift in style between the old ones and the new ones. Aside from just looking better in seemingly every way, Oculus has opened up the floodgates of customization, giving gamers what it says are a "quintillion combinations" that can be made to create the ideal avatar. That's a drastic change from the old ones, to say the least.