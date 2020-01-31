Nubia President and co-founder Ni Fei had revealed earlier this month that the company's next flagship gaming smartphone will come equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate screen. Fei today shared a new post on Weibo , revealing yet another key feature of the upcoming flagship.

The photo posted by Fei on Weibo shows an upcoming Nubia phone supporting 9.6A of charging current at 8.4 volts. This means the phone will offer 80W fast charging using the USB PD protocol. The phone shown in the photo is expected to debut as the Nubia Red Magic 5G sometime later this year.

OPPO's Reno Ace is currently the world's fastest charging smartphone, although Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Pro is expected to soon snatch that title from it. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship will support up to 66W charging speeds. OPPO's upcoming flagship phone, the Find X2 is also likely to support the same 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology as the Reno Ace.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and sport a 144Hz display. Like the Nubia Red Magic 3S, the upcoming flagship is also likely to pack a massive battery.