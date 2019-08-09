ZTE's Nubia sub-brand has taken the wraps off its latest flagship Android smartphone – the Z20. Similar to the Nubia X that was launched in China in October last year, the Z20 has two displays and lacks a front-facing camera.

The main screen on the front is a 6.42-inch curved AMOLED panel featuring Full HD+ resolution with razor-thin top and bottom bezels. On the back of the phone is a secondary 5.1-inch AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution. Apart from allowing users to take selfies, the secondary display also functions as an always-on display.

Nubia Z20 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. When it comes to optics, the phone has a triple camera setup with an optically stabilized 48MP Sony IMX585 primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone can record videos at up to 8K resolution and is capable of 1920fps super slow-motion video as well. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh cell with 27W PD fast charging.

The Nubia Z20 will go on sale in China beginning August 16 for a starting price of 3,499 yuan ($496). For the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, consumers in China will need to shell out 4,199 yuan ($595). Nubia has confirmed that the phone will be making its way to the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe sometime next month.

