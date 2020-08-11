The wait for a truly amazing pair of AR glasses is almost over, as the launch of Nreal Light AR Glasses is just on the horizon. Folks in South Korea will be able to get their own pair of Nreal Light AR Glasses as soon as August 21, both on Nreal's website and at LG Uplus retail stores throughout the country. That's because Nreal Light is making its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and will be available through a subsidized package on the LG Uplus 5G network. That package will include the full Nreal Light kit, a choice of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or LG Velvet, and a 5G data package for the LG Uplus network.

The package doesn't just include a phone and a pair of glasses, though. Inside, you'll find several accessories alongside the glasses, including corrective lens frames for fitting your existing prescription glasses into, magnetically attachable nose pads, and even a VR cover. This VR cover completely covers the lenses and turns the Nreal Light shades into a proper virtual reality kit, good for gaming and movie-watching. The Note 20, in conjunction with the LG Uplus's 5G network, should provide all the power and connectivity that users need to get great experiences with Nreal Light AR glasses.