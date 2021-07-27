What you need to know
- Nothing has finally announced its first product.
- The Ear 1 TWS earphones offer active noise cancellation and up to 34 hours of listening time with the case.
- Nothing Ear 1 will be available in India from August 17 for ₹5,999.
Carl Pei's consumer technology startup Nothing, which was announced earlier this year, unveiled its first product at an online-only launch event today. The earbuds promise to deliver a premium user experience and are packed with features.
The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have a unique design that sets them apart from the best wireless earbuds on the market. They have a "stripped down aesthetic," and much of the engineering — including microphones, magnets, and the circuit board are exposed through the transparent casing. The earbuds are also incredibly light at just 4.7 grams and feature pressure-relieving vents for comfort.
Nothing's first wireless earbuds also promise "Pure Sound," which has been tuned by the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering. The earbuds use 11.6mm drivers and the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard. As confirmed by the company earlier this month, the Ear 1 feature active noise cancellation. Thanks to three high-definition microphones, the Ear 1 are claimed to be capable of delivering an immersive listening experience even when you're on an airplane or at the office.
When it comes to battery life, the Nothing Ear 1 can deliver up to 34 hours of use with the charging case. The earbuds themselves are claimed to provide up to 5.7 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition to wireless charging, the earbuds support "ultra-fast charging" as well. Nothing says a short 10-minute charge can give users up to 8 hours of battery life. The earbuds also offer several other useful features such as in-ear detection, Fast Pair support, gesture control customization, and Find My Earbud.
The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are set to go on sale in 45 countries — including the U.S., U.K, Canada, and India from August 17. They have been priced at $99 in the U.S. and ₹5,999 in India.
