Carl Pei's consumer technology startup Nothing, which was announced earlier this year, unveiled its first product at an online-only launch event today. The earbuds promise to deliver a premium user experience and are packed with features.

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have a unique design that sets them apart from the best wireless earbuds on the market. They have a "stripped down aesthetic," and much of the engineering — including microphones, magnets, and the circuit board are exposed through the transparent casing. The earbuds are also incredibly light at just 4.7 grams and feature pressure-relieving vents for comfort.

Nothing's first wireless earbuds also promise "Pure Sound," which has been tuned by the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering. The earbuds use 11.6mm drivers and the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard. As confirmed by the company earlier this month, the Ear 1 feature active noise cancellation. Thanks to three high-definition microphones, the Ear 1 are claimed to be capable of delivering an immersive listening experience even when you're on an airplane or at the office.