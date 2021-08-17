What you need to know
- Nothing's ear (1) wireless earbuds are finally available to purchase.
- They offer active noise cancellation, a 'transparent' design, and up to 34 hours of battery life.
- The earbuds are priced at $99 in the U.S., £99 in the U.K., and ₹5,999 in India.
Nothing's ear (1) true wireless earbuds, which made their global debut last month, are finally up for sale. The earbuds are now on open sale in the U.S., U.K., and the rest of Europe.
Nothing's first wireless earbuds have a truly unique design that makes them stand out. They are also packed to the gills with features, including active noise cancellation, Qi wireless charging, Fast Pairing, sweat and water splash resistance, as well as ultra-fast charging. When it comes to battery life, the ear (1) earbuds are claimed to provide up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the charging case.
As our very own Harish Jonnalagadda noted in his review of the earbuds, Nothing has managed to get a lot right with the ear (1). They offer better sound quality than most of their rivals, and the ANC tech works effectively.
Nothing has priced the earbuds at just $99 in the U.S., making them significantly more affordable than the best wireless earbuds on the market. While they aren't yet available to purchase from third-party retailers in North America, you can order a pair by heading over to Nothing's official website.
In India, the Nothing ear (1) earbuds are sold exclusively via Flipkart. The company's founder and CEO, Carl Pei shared in a tweet earlier today that nearly 5,000 units were sold out in less than 2 minutes on Flipkart. Pei added that Nothing is working around the clock to make more units available to consumers in the country.
