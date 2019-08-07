What you need to know Galaxy Note 10 marketing materials have leaked ahead of the launch today.

There are some new camera features this year , including Audio Zoom and live bokeh for videos.

The S Pen will have air gestures that Samsung says is "the closest thing to a magic wand for your smartphone".

With only hours to go before Samsung officially unveils the Note 10 series at the Barclays Center in NYC, more info is still leaking about the much-anticipated phones. This time, we're getting a look at some more features via the marketing materials, and a new stunning blue color. According to Samsung, the new Note 10 is much more than a smartphone — it's a computer, apparently, and it's also a gaming console and a film studio. For the asking price of nearly $1,000 or more, if you get the Note 10+, it better be a lot more than just a smartphone.

As always, Samsung is putting a big focus on the camera, specifically referring to it as a "pro-grade camera" and calling the lenses "high-powered pro lenses". One of the new features highlighted in the materials includes live video bokeh for adding some depth to your videos. Then there is "Audio Zoom", a feature which Samsung says, "uses three separate mics to capture sound within the field of view in which you are capturing the video." The marketing materials also confirm that the S Pen will have the power to switch camera lenses on the new Note 10 models as well.

Of course, the Note series is nothing without its S Pen, and Samsung says this will be "the closest thing to a magic wand for your smartphone" when referencing the new "air gestures". We're not exactly sure what these will be, but all will be revealed at the launch event later today. News of the Note 10 including 45W fast charging has leaked several times now, and while there is no mention of the wattage, the marketing materials do make reference to the Superfast charging. According to the picture, it should be able to provide "hours of juice from minutes of charge time". Samsung also touts the Note's intelligent battery, which is able to "learn from how you live to optimize power".