OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 to the Oneplus Nord N10 5G. It'll be the first update for the phone this year, but is more or less a bug fixing updates that's aimed at tweaking stability and power consumption. It'll also be the first of the OnePlus phones to get the January 2021 security patch, wih the higher-priced phones still yet to be updated.

Sharing the news on the OnePlus forums, the company said the update would bring " optimized power consumption and "further improved network stability."

The update will roll out in North America and Europe, users should look out for build numbers 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.9.BE86AA in North America.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is OnePlus's cheapest phone so far. It's aimed at a more budget-conscious audience than the mainline Nord and is specced accordingly. That said, at least the company's update pace remains decent even on its lower end phones.