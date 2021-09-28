Nokia teases its second ever Android tablet for October 6 launch

Nokia is set to announce a new tablet on October 6. The company has released a teaser for the upcoming unveiling, implying that the new slate will be inspired by the Nokia 3310 from 2017.

The tablet appears to have rounded edges, similar to Nokia's recent smartphone lineup. Aside from that, the teaser doesn't reveal much about what Nokia has up its sleeve. It only shows a sliver of a slate peeking out from around a corner, alongside the Nokia 3310 in full view.

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

That said, it's possible that the teaser refers to the same tablet that hit the rumor mill earlier this year, dubbed the Nokia T20. It will reportedly have a 10.36-inch display and will be available in two configurations: WiFi and 4G LTE. That tablet is said to have 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage.

It will be the first tablet released by HMD Global since acquiring exclusive rights to the Nokia brand for mobile devices in a joint venture with Foxconn. The first tablet under this brand was the Nokia N1, released in 2015 featuring an Intel Atom processor.

Nokia's renewed focus on tablets comes as the market begins to show signs of recovery after a few years of decline. For example, Strategy Analytics recently reported an increase in demand for tablets midway through 2021, owing to the growing adoption of hybrid work environments and digitized classrooms.

However, given the limited information about the actual specs of Nokia's upcoming tablet, it remains to be seen how it will stack up against the best cheap Android tablets.