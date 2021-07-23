Nokia, of all companies, is delving into the smart home space in a rather unique and interesting way with the eponymous Nokia Smart Lighting line. Instead of jumping into the rather crowded space of best smart lights, Nokia is partnering with SmartLabs to create smart switches that bridge the gap between physical and digital controls.

Essentially, Nokia Smart Lighting is designed to make existing devices in your home smarter by replacing the switches that control them, enabling you to better control all of your devices without completely replacing them.

The full product line includes dial and paddle switches, a four-button multi-function keypad, an outlet, and a bridge. All of these switches and outlets work with any traditional product you might have, from older incandescent lights to newer dimmable LED bulbs.

The Nokia Smart Lighting app helps you get things set up and calibrate your existing lights for the best experience.