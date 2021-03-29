Nokia and HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas announces departure after 15 years

Nokia has been through a lot these past 15 years. From its rapid decline from the top to its transition to an exclusive Microsoft partner, only for the mobile business to get swallowed up and quickly dismantled into nothing. Now, as the company continues to build itself back up as a major Android OEM, Nokia is losing one of its most esteemed employees. Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America at HMD Global, has just announced his departure from the company via Twitter:

After amazing 15 years with Nokia and HMD, I have made the tough decision that is time to move on. I'm so proud of what we have achieved together and know that the success of HMD & Nokia phones will continue. Follow @nokiamobile for Nokia Phones news. Thank you for everything 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZyCIsu7ouV — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 26, 2021

Juho was a major part of Nokia's business for the past 15 years, starting as a product manager behind the Nokia E61. He eventually helped launch Symbian phones like the Nokia Nuron in North America and led the U.S. launch of Lumia Windows Phone devices with the Nokia Lumia 710. He then went onto Microsoft for a brief period after Nokia's mobile division was acquired, before eventually ending up back at Nokia via HMD Global.

As the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, he helped reintroduce Nokia to the smartphone industry and is often seen at device launches. Nokia now makes some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, like the Nokia 5.4, thanks to great design and clean software. His departure comes as the company focuses its efforts on reemerging as a top Android OEM. Sarvikas has not stated what he plans to do after he leaves the company next month.

This is the second major executive departure from an Android OEM within the past week, with Kyle Kiang leaving OnePlus this week amid the OnePlus 9 going on sale.