Nokia's established a name for itself in the mid and low-end smartphone space, but in 2019, the company wants to prove to the world that it's capable of delivering great flagship experiences, too. Last year's Nokia 8 Sirocco was a good first start, but the Nokia 9 is where we'll see Nokia put everything on the table. Whether you want a five-camera system, large screen with minimal bezels, or a clean build of Android 9 Pie out of the box, the Nokia 9 is shaping up to be a phone to keep an eye on. Here's everything we know about it so far! The latest Nokia 9 news January 1, 2019 — Nokia 9 appears in a promo video with PureView branding

Ready to kick the new year off right with another Nokia 9 leak? A promo video for the phone has now surfaced and confirms the initial design that we saw back in November. The five rear cameras are a big focus of the video, with the video claiming that this combo allows for up to 10x more light to be captured compared to regular phone cameras. It also touts HDR photography and the ability to re-focus pictures after you take them. Also revealed in the video is that the screen measures in at 5.99-inches with a 2K HDR10 panel and that the Nokia 9 will use an in-display fingerprint sensor. There's no mention of pricing or availability here, but it's still a great look at what's to come.

November 6, 2018 — New renders give us our first look at the Nokia 9 Nokia's proven that it can create truly excellent mid and low-end Android phones, but we've yet to see a really exciting flagship from the company since it was taken over by HMD Global. That looks to be changing. Thanks to new renders from @OnLeaks and 91 Mobiles, we now have our first look at what's supposedly the "Nokia 9." Right off the bat, the thing that should catch your attention is the rear camera setup on the phone. The back of the Nokia 9 appears to have a total of five cameras, with the other holes on the back accommodating a flash and proximity sensor. Around front is a large screen with minimal bezels, and to the delight of many of you, there isn't a notch in sight.

All the big details What will the phone look like?

Thanks to a healthy dose of device renders, we already have a clear picture of what the Nokia 9 is going to look like. Starting with the front of the phone, we'll be met with a large 5.99-inch display with very minimal bezels all around. There's a Nokia logo above the screen, in addition to a single front-facing camera and earpiece for phone calls. Flipping the phone over, we see a back that's made out of glass to support wireless charging. The elephant in the room is the five camera setup on the Nokia 9. In addition to five main camera lenses, there's also a dual-tone LED flash and a proximity sensor to provide as much data as possible when taking pictures. It's not the most graceful camera assortment we've ever seen, but it should offer some serious functionality, Other things worth taking note of are the USB-C port for charging, the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, and that the fingerprint sensor will be embedded underneath the display. What specs do we think it'll have? Being a flagship phone, the Nokia 9 should be outfitted with the latest and most powerful tech available. The current spec list below is based on the latest rumors, and while we can't 100% say everything here is accurate, we're fairly certain that this is a good representation of what to expect from the Nokia 9.

Category Spec Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One Display 5.99-inch PureDisplay

AMOLED

Quad HD

HDR10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Rear Cameras Five lenses

Proximity detection sensor

Dual-tone LED flash RAM 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,150 mAh Charging USB-C

Qi wireless

When will it be released?