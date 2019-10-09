What you need to know
- HMD Global has started seeding the stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1.
- It brings several new features such as a new dark theme, gesture navigation, and more.
- Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 are also planned to be upgraded to Android 10 this year.
HMD Global had revealed its Android 10 update plans in August, promising to update at least three smartphones to the latest Android version before the end of the year. The company today began rolling out the stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1, which was launched in December last year with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.
According to the changelog, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 brings new gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, smart reply, dark mode, and the September Android security patch. In addition to these, the OTA update also includes all the other Android 10 goodies that you would expect.
Android 10 upgrade for Nokia 8.1 starts today! First on SD710 to bring new features such as Dark theme, Gesture Navigation and more. Staying the course to be the first across the portfolio! Nokia phones #Keepgettingbetter #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/U9g1jZHtA6— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 9, 2019
Some Nokia 8.1 users have already started receiving the OTA update, although it will take at least a few days before it becomes widely available. The update weighs in at nearly 1.5GB in terms of size, so it is recommended that you connect to Wi-Fi before downloading it.
Two other Nokia smartphones are expected to receive the Android 10 update before the end of year: Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView. The stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus may also begin rolling out by the end of the year.
Nokia 7.2
HMD's latest mid-range Android smartphone, the Nokia 7.2 offers an attractive design with solid build quality and impressive hardware specifications. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD PureDisplay with real-time HDR conversion capability and a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor and ZEISS optics.