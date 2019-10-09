HMD Global had revealed its Android 10 update plans in August, promising to update at least three smartphones to the latest Android version before the end of the year. The company today began rolling out the stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1, which was launched in December last year with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

According to the changelog, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 brings new gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, smart reply, dark mode, and the September Android security patch. In addition to these, the OTA update also includes all the other Android 10 goodies that you would expect.