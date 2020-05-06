Ever since it started making phones using the Nokia brand in 2017, HMD Global has mainly focused on the budget and mid-range segments. While its early mid-range phones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8.1 proved to be quite popular, it didn't launch any impressive phone last year. As per a new report, the company is now working on a new budget phone to replace the Nokia 6.2.

According to NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6.3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 or 675 processor. While the Snapdragon 670 and 675 are now outdated chipsets, they do offer significant performance and efficiency improvements over the Snapdragon 636 chipset inside the Nokia 6.2.

Along with a more powerful chipset, the Nokia 6.3 is said to come with upgraded cameras as well. Instead of a triple-camera setup, the upcoming budget phone will reportedly have a quad-camera array on the back with ZEISS-branded optics. It is also tipped to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a waterdrop notch display.

As for the phone's launch date, the report suggests the Nokia 6.3 might debut at HMD Global's dedicated launch event in Q3 2020. The Finnish company is expected to unveil the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 phones as well at the same event.