What you need to know
- The Nokia 6.3 will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 670 or 675 processor.
- It is also tipped to have a quad-camera setup with ZEISS-branded optics.
- The Nokia 6.3 will probably debut alongside the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView in August or September.
Ever since it started making phones using the Nokia brand in 2017, HMD Global has mainly focused on the budget and mid-range segments. While its early mid-range phones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8.1 proved to be quite popular, it didn't launch any impressive phone last year. As per a new report, the company is now working on a new budget phone to replace the Nokia 6.2.
According to NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6.3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 or 675 processor. While the Snapdragon 670 and 675 are now outdated chipsets, they do offer significant performance and efficiency improvements over the Snapdragon 636 chipset inside the Nokia 6.2.
Along with a more powerful chipset, the Nokia 6.3 is said to come with upgraded cameras as well. Instead of a triple-camera setup, the upcoming budget phone will reportedly have a quad-camera array on the back with ZEISS-branded optics. It is also tipped to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a waterdrop notch display.
As for the phone's launch date, the report suggests the Nokia 6.3 might debut at HMD Global's dedicated launch event in Q3 2020. The Finnish company is expected to unveil the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 phones as well at the same event.
Nokia 7.2
The Nokia 7.2 is a solid mid-range phone with a 48MP triple-camera setup featuring ZEISS-branded optics and an impressive 6.3-inch FHD+ screen that can transform any video to HDR in real-time. It also happens to be a part of the Android One program, which guarantees two major OS upgrades and security updates for up to three years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Check out the story trailer for The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II story trailer has been released. In it, we see Ellie make the decision to chase down a group for revenge. For what? That part is unclear.
POCO’s next flagship phone will debut at an online event on May 12
POCO today confirmed that its “second generation” flagship phone will be revealed at an online event on May 12. The phone is tipped to be called the POCO F2 Pro and will be based on Redmi’s K30 Pro.
The best flip phones you can buy in 2020
Smartphones are great, but they aren't for everybody. Whether you're after a simpler experience or just want the cheapest possible phone for calls, texts, and light browsing, these are the flip phones that should be on your radar.