There aren't any losers in this battle of the Nokia 6.2 vs. Nokia 4.2. If you have the cash to afford it, the Nokia 6.2 delivers an outstanding experience — some of the highlights being an HDR display, capable performance, three rear cameras, and a big battery. It's the phone we recommend getting out of these two, but if you're trying to keep things under $200, the Nokia 4.2 won't steer you wrong. The processor isn't quite as impressive, the display is lower-res, and the battery's smaller, but all of the core components are there for a solid Android experience.

Where the Nokia 6.2 comes out on top

Nokia's lineup of Android phones can be difficult to keep up with, but as far as we're concerned, the Nokia 6.2 represents one of the best values the company offers right now.

Hardware-wise, it's firing on all cylinders. The Nokia 6.2 has a premium glass back, a sturdy polycarbonate frame, and a large 6.3-inch display to showcase all of your apps, games, and movies. The Full HD+ resolution means all of your content will be nice and crispy, but the real draw to the 6.2's display is its support for HDR. Not only can it play native HDR content, but it can also convert SDR videos into HDR ones for more vibrant and punchy colors. That may sound like a gimmicky feature, but it's actually pretty great.

Around back, the Nokia 6.2 offers a trio of cameras — consisting of a 16MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP depth camera to help with portrait photos. Pictures taken with the Nokia 6.2 won't blow you away, but they look good enough for sharing with friends on social media. Plus, having that ultra-wide camera allows for a lot of photo possibilities you don't get with the cheaper Nokia 4.2.

Internally, the 6.2 impresses. You'll find a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,500 mAh for long-lasting endurance. There's also an NFC chip for Google Pay, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a clean build of Android 9 Pie. The 6.2 also comes with guaranteed software updates, with major OS upgrades offered through October 2021 and security patches until October 2022.

Nokia 6.2 Nokia 4.2 Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One Android 9 Pie

Android One Display 6.3-inch

2280 x 1080

IPS LCD

HDR 5.71-inch

1520 x 720

IPS LCD

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Memory 4GB RAM 3GB RAM Storage 64GB

Expandable up to 512GB 32GB

Expandable up to 400GB Rear Camera 1 16MP primary camera 13MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP depth camera Rear Camera 3 5MP depth camera ❌ Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,500 mAh 3,000 mAh Charging USB-C Micro-USB NFC ✔️ ✔️

The Nokia 4.2 does a lot at its low price

The Nokia 6.2 is not an expensive phone, but if you're on a mission to spend as little as possible on your next handset, the Nokia 4.2 is a solid alternative.

Compared to the 6.2, there are some downsides of the 4.2 to be aware of. Its display is a lower 720p HD resolution with no HDR support, there's less RAM, less internal storage, a smaller battery, and no ultra-wide rear camera.

Those are considerable downgrades to keep in mind, but if all you're after is a reliable Android phone you can use for watching YouTube, getting in arguments on Twitter, and making the occasional phone call, it'll serve you just fine.

We also like that the Nokia 4.2 keeps some of the 6.2's nicer features, such as a great design, NFC for Google Pay, a Google Assistant button, and clean software with guaranteed updates (major OS upgrades through April 2021 and monthly security patches through April 2022).

You can't go wrong either way

No matter if you get the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 4.2, you'll end up with a solid Android phone that should serve you quite well for years to come.

The more expensive 6.2 offers a better overall experience thanks to its previously-mentioned advantages over its more affordable sibling, but if money's especially tight, you can buy the 4.2 and still enjoy yourself just fine.

Whichever phone you end up grabbing, we hope you enjoy the heck out of it.

Wonderful value Nokia 6.2 Feature-rich smartphone at a great price There are a lot of great mid-range smartphones out there, but one that's caught our attention is the Nokia 6.2. What's so great about the phone? It has an HDR display, triple rear cameras, excellent software, and so much more. For the price Nokia is asking, it's quite the steal. $249 at Amazon

Even cheaper Nokia 4.2 One of the best phones under $200 For folks trying to keep costs as low as possible, the Nokia 4.2 is an excellent pickup. It's not quite as technically impressive as the 6.2, but considering the price, the 4.2 is a bargain. You're getting solid hardware, NFC for Google Pay, and guaranteed software updates. $169 at Amazon

$169 at Walmart

