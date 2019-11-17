Our pick Nokia 6.2 Works with all carriers Moto G7 The Nokia 6.2 stands out as one of the best smartphone values on the market. It gets the basics right, featuring a fantastic design, excellent battery life, and top-notch software support. It also offers some premium goodies we don't usually see at this price, such as NFC for Google Pay and a dedicated Google Assistant button. $249 at Amazon Pros Excellent hardware

Triple rear cameras

Clean Android One software

Google Assistant button

NFC for Google Pay Cons Only works on GSM networks Motorola's G-series features some of the most popular mid-range phones, and the Moto G7 continues the lineup's legendary reputation. It offers a great display, dual rear cameras, and hands-free Alexa access at a competitive price. The real highlight, however, is the fact that it works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. $300 at Amazon Pros Large and vibrant display

Dual rear cameras

Motorola's software is great

Hands-free Alexa

Works on GSM and CDMA networks Cons No Google Pay support

Won't get updates beyond Android 10

Shot-for-shot, the Nokia 6.2 is the better of these two phones. It has a more impressive camera package, longer battery life, Google Pay support, and substantially better software update support. However, it only works on AT&T and T-Mobile. If you need a phone that's compatible with Verizon or Sprint, the Moto G7 is the way to go. It's not quite as impressive as the Nokia 6.2, but it's a solid phone in its own right.

The Nokia 6.2 is the better overall phone

The Nokia 6.2 is the newer of these two phones, having launched in the U.S. back in October 2019. Compared to the Moto G7, it's the phone we'd recommend you buy.

All of Nokia's Android phones have featured top-notch designs, and that's no different with the 6.2. The polycarbonate frame and glass back feel incredibly sturdy and give the phone a premium look you wouldn't expect in this price range. We also love the addition of a dedicated Google Assistant button, making it easy to invoke the digital helper whenever you need it.

The Nokia 6.2 benefits from a larger battery, more cameras, and NFC for Google Pay.

You'll find a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display on the Nokia 6.2, and it's quite solid. It's nothing that'll knock your socks off, but it's a good, trusty display for work and play. Around back is a triple camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 5-megapixel depth camera that helps you take better portrait shots.

Internally, the Nokia 6.2 is packing a Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, and a large 3,500 mAh battery that Nokia claims is enough to get you through two days of use on just one charge. It's also great that you get an NFC chip for contactless Google Pay payments, something that's lacking on the Moto G7.

Last but certainly not least, we need to talk about the Nokia 6.2's software. Out of the box, you get a clean build of Android 9 Pie with no unwanted clutter or bloat. That's great on its own, but what's really special is the fact that the 6.2 is part of Google's Android One program. As such, the Nokia 6.2 is guaranteed to receive major software updates through October 2021 and monthly security patches through October 2022 — meaning it should see an update to Android 11 (and possibly Android 12).

Nokia 6.2 Moto G7 Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch

2280 x 1080

IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 3 6.2-inch

2270 x 1080

IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Memory 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB

Expandable up to 512GB 64GB

Expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera 1 16MP primary camera 12MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 8MP ultra-wide camera 5MP depth camera Rear Camera 3 5MP depth camera ❌ Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,500 mAh 3,000 mAh NFC ✔️ ❌ Water Resistance ❌ ✔️ (water-repellent nano-coating Network Compatibility AT&T

T-Mobile AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

But only the Moto G7 works with Verizon and Sprint

Moving over to the Moto G7, it shares some things in common with the Nokia 6.2. It also has a glass design, giving it a high-end look and feel that's greatly appreciated for such an affordable phone. It also has a similar display, coming in at 6.2-inches with a Full HD+ resolution of 2270x1080. Some of the G7's other specs, like its 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB, are also identical to the Nokia 6.2.

If you have Verizon or Sprint for wireless service, the Moto G7 is the only one of these two phones you can use.

With that said, there are a few downsides to the Moto G7. You don't get the ultra-wide camera found on the Nokia 6.2, the battery is considerably smaller at 3,000 mAh, and there's no NFC — meaning you can't pay for things at stores using Google Pay on the phone.

As for the G7's software, it's a mixed bag. The Android 9 Pie experience that's available right now is excellent. It's clean, not loaded down with bloat, and has some fan-favorite software additions like Moto Display and Moto Actions (allowing you to chop the phone to turn on the flashlight and twist it to open the camera). There's also hands-free Alexa support, allowing you to say "Alexa" at any time to perform a command or ask a question. An Android 10 update has been confirmed, but the G7 won't get any future software updates beyond that. That's quite a big difference compared to the Nokia 6.2's two years of guaranteed updates, and if you plan on holding onto either phone for a long time, is a big factor to consider.

In spite of all that, there is a big reason why you may still want to pick up the Moto G7 over the Nokia 6.2 While the Nokia 6.2 only works on AT&T and T-Mobile (or any MVNOs that use those networks), the Moto G7 is compatible with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. That's quite the perk, especially considering there are some folks that rely on Verizon or Sprint towers for staying connected.

It all comes down to compatibility

If you use AT&T or T-Mobile for your phone service, we'd urge you to pick up the Nokia 6.2. It has a better camera setup, a larger battery, NFC for Google Pay, and a much brighter future for software updates. On top of all that, it also happens to be cheaper than the Moto G7.

Then again, if you're a Verizon or Sprint customer, the Moto G7 is the only one of these two phones that makes sense. Having your options limited like that isn't optimal, but it's also not that big of a deal. It may not be our first choice in this comparison, but the G7 is still a solid phone with plenty to like.

