On August 20, HMD announced a brand new budget-friendly phone called the Nokia 3 V exclusively for the Verizon network. The new handset features a huge screen, two days of battery life, Android 9 Pie, and a $168 price tag.

Despite the $200 price, the Nokia 3 V comes packed with features. Some of its highlights include a 6.26-inch HD+ display, face unlock, two days of battery life, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

With the Google Assistant button, you'll be able to get instant access to the AI at any time. In fact, there are three different ways to access Google Assistant with the button. After pressing it once, Google Assistant will pop open ready to answer all of your questions, give directions, set a reminder, an alarm, or much more.

Double pressing the button will give you an overview of your day in the Assistant screen, with personalized info such as upcoming appointments on your calendar or bills that need to be paid. The final way to use the Google Assistant button is by long-pressing it, which will keep it active until you release for asking long questions.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3 V is powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB of RAM, and features 16GB of storage. There is also a notification light incorporated into the power button on the side.

Besides having decent specs and some extra features thrown in, there is one area that Nokia phones really stand out, and that's software support. For many budget-level phones, updates are out of the question. However, Nokia stands behind its hardware, and is guaranteeing a year and a half of monthly security updates along with two OS upgrades.

That's impressive for most flagship phones, let alone a sub $200 budget device. This ensures that your phone will continue to stay secure, as well as get all the new features in future OS updates.

The Nokia 3 V goes on sale officially on August 23, 2019, for $168 from Verizon. It will be available in Blue and can be purchased in select Verizon stores or online through Verizon's website for $7/month for 24 months on a Verizon device payment plan.