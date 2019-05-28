What you need to know
- Nokia 1 Plus available for purchase in Canada starting today.
- Starts at $179 CAD and comes in black, blue, and red.
- Can be purchased through Best Buy or London Drugs retailers.
Today, HMD Global announced the Nokia 1 Plus is now available for purchase in Canada. The new entry-level Android Go phone is available at Best Buy and London Drugs retailers for $179 CAD.
The Nokia 1 Plus was first shown off at MWC 2019, with some of its highlights being an 18:9 5.45-inch display and polycarbonate back that comes in three stylish colors.
Speaking of the polycarbonate back, it comes dyed all the way through. That means no matter whether you get the black, blue, or red model, when it gets scratched or knicked it won't show white like phones that are painted.
Inside, the Nokia 1 Plus is packing a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 2,500 mAh battery. When it comes to photography, you'll find an 8MP rear-facing camera with auto-focus and flash. While on the front, is a 5MP camera with beautify for all of your selfie needs.
Out of the box, the Nokia 1 Plus is running Android 9 Pie Go edition. With Android Go, your phone will always be up to date with the latest security patches and software. Android Go also comes with specialized Go versions of many of your favorite apps. These Go apps are optimized to give you the best performance with minimal hardware.
When it comes to ports, the Nokia 1 Plus comes with a Micro-USB port which is typical for most phones in this price range, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. So no worries if you're still rocking a pair of wired headphones. However, if you prefer Bluetooth, it's got you covered there, too.