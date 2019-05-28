Today, HMD Global announced the Nokia 1 Plus is now available for purchase in Canada. The new entry-level Android Go phone is available at Best Buy and London Drugs retailers for $179 CAD.

The Nokia 1 Plus was first shown off at MWC 2019, with some of its highlights being an 18:9 5.45-inch display and polycarbonate back that comes in three stylish colors.

Speaking of the polycarbonate back, it comes dyed all the way through. That means no matter whether you get the black, blue, or red model, when it gets scratched or knicked it won't show white like phones that are painted.

Inside, the Nokia 1 Plus is packing a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 2,500 mAh battery. When it comes to photography, you'll find an 8MP rear-facing camera with auto-focus and flash. While on the front, is a 5MP camera with beautify for all of your selfie needs.