HMD Global is now rolling out Android 10 (Go Edition) to the Nokia 1 Plus, after similar updates hit phones like the Nokia 3.2, 4.2, and 6.2 this month.

Besides the typical Android 10 features, Android 10 (Go Edition) is a more secure version of Android Go, with Google's Adiantum encryption now built-in. Phones will also get faster, as Google notes that devices running on Android 10 (Go edition) can launch apps 10% faster than before.

Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 1 Plus starts today. With so many new features, your phone will feel brand new all over again! Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https://t.co/h7fJxyxN0w#Android10 #Nokia1Plus @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/dmfOhN4jur — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 29, 2020

Not all Nokia 1 Plus users will get it at once, the update to Android 10 will come in waves. The first wave will be hitting the following regions: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen

HMD plans for 50% of those regions to have the update by May 2nd, with 100% of them receiving it by the end of May 4th. Future waves have yet to be announced at time of writing.

