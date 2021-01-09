The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers both have home-field advantage and a first-round bye, all while the remaining NFL teams must play this Saturday and Sunday. These NFL playoffs and the super wild card weekend schedule is loaded and you don't want to miss it. With several awesome matchups here's everything you need to know about every game, and how to watch them live online from anywhere.

After a historically odd season and a year full of surprises, it's finally "win or go home" time in the NFL. That said, we're expecting surprises and upsets to continue here in 2021. Whether that's the Colts taking down the Bills, Washington knocking off Tom Brady, or the Browns beating the Steelers two weeks in a row.

Half the Browns staff and several players are out due to COVID protocols, and we're surprised the game didn't get delayed. The Bears barely got a wild card spot and have to face a tough New Orleans Saints team that's been on a roll, and the Ravens and Titans could be the best game of the weekend. As you can see, there are some exciting storylines developing for what will surely be an awesome weekend of football.

So while any Chiefs or Packers fans can rest easy and enjoy the weekend, those who love the Colts, Bills, Rams, Seahawks, Bucs, Washington, Ravens, Titans, Bears, Saints, Browns, or Steelers will want to keep reading. Here's a breakdown of every NFL playoff game this weekend, what day they'll play, and how you can stream the playoffs online.

2020-2021 NFL Playoffs wild card weekend schedule

Since this is the playoffs and there aren't as many games to go around, the NFL and broadcasters work things differently. As a result, some wild card playoff games are on Saturday, while the rest are on Sunday. And while we're assuming any die-hard fan already knows when their team plays, here's a breakdown for those interested.

NFL Wild card Saturday games

Colts vs Bills - Saturday, Jan 9th at 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on CBS

/ 10:05am PT on CBS Rams vs Seahawks - Saturday at 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on FOX

/ 1:40pm PT on FOX Buccaneers vs Washington - Saturday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC

NFL Wild card Sunday games

Ravens vs Titans - Sunday, Jan 10th at 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on ESPN / ABC

/ 10:05am PT on ESPN / ABC Bears vs Saints - Sunday at 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on CBS

/ 1:40pm PT on CBS Browns vs Steelers- Sunday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC

For those paying attention, both Saturday and Sunday we have some very late football games to enjoy. Those in regions around the globe, like the UK, will have to stay up super late into the next morning to enjoy them.

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the playoffs, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch their team using some other method, we have you covered.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really save the playoffs. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.