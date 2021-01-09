The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers both have home-field advantage and a first-round bye, all while the remaining NFL teams must play this Saturday and Sunday. These NFL playoffs and the super wild card weekend schedule is loaded and you don't want to miss it. With several awesome matchups here's everything you need to know about every game, and how to watch them live online from anywhere.
After a historically odd season and a year full of surprises, it's finally "win or go home" time in the NFL. That said, we're expecting surprises and upsets to continue here in 2021. Whether that's the Colts taking down the Bills, Washington knocking off Tom Brady, or the Browns beating the Steelers two weeks in a row.
Half the Browns staff and several players are out due to COVID protocols, and we're surprised the game didn't get delayed. The Bears barely got a wild card spot and have to face a tough New Orleans Saints team that's been on a roll, and the Ravens and Titans could be the best game of the weekend. As you can see, there are some exciting storylines developing for what will surely be an awesome weekend of football.
So while any Chiefs or Packers fans can rest easy and enjoy the weekend, those who love the Colts, Bills, Rams, Seahawks, Bucs, Washington, Ravens, Titans, Bears, Saints, Browns, or Steelers will want to keep reading. Here's a breakdown of every NFL playoff game this weekend, what day they'll play, and how you can stream the playoffs online.
2020-2021 NFL Playoffs wild card weekend schedule
Since this is the playoffs and there aren't as many games to go around, the NFL and broadcasters work things differently. As a result, some wild card playoff games are on Saturday, while the rest are on Sunday. And while we're assuming any die-hard fan already knows when their team plays, here's a breakdown for those interested.
NFL Wild card Saturday games
- Colts vs Bills - Saturday, Jan 9th at 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on CBS
- Rams vs Seahawks - Saturday at 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on FOX
- Buccaneers vs Washington - Saturday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC
NFL Wild card Sunday games
- Ravens vs Titans - Sunday, Jan 10th at 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT on ESPN / ABC
- Bears vs Saints - Sunday at 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on CBS
- Browns vs Steelers- Sunday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on NBC
For those paying attention, both Saturday and Sunday we have some very late football games to enjoy. Those in regions around the globe, like the UK, will have to stay up super late into the next morning to enjoy them.
How to Watch the NFL Playoffs online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the playoffs, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch their team using some other method, we have you covered.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really save the playoffs. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the playoffs.
How to watch the NFL Playoffs online in the U.S.
Since this is the playoffs and we don't have 32 teams playing and regional restrictions, every single game will be televised nationally. This makes it easy to watch with regular cable. Fans with a traditional cable package can log on to the ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, or ESPN apps and stream the playoffs from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers every one of those channels. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Meaning you can watch some NFL football for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game during the 2020-2021 NFL season, playoffs included. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, it's a great option.
How to stream the NFL Playoffs live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the playoffs and wildcard weekend. Those in the UK can catch all the action with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which usually shows six games each week. However, for the playoffs, they'll air every single game.
Additionally, you can watch Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro next year. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too. This late in the year you should already have it, though.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream the NFL Playoffs live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all regular-season National Football League games in the region. However, now that the season is over and it's the playoffs, we typically can't access NFL with DAZN.
Instead, check out TSN Sports which will be airing playoff games for those in Canada. They have daily or monthly subscription options.
How to stream the NFL Playoffs live in Australia
It's the last game of the season for any losing team, so fans will definitely want to tune in. Australian fans have limited options as the year winds down. For now, the ESPN network owns rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week. It's the playoffs, so hopefully, they air more than just a few of them. Sadly, that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too. It looks like Fetch TV and 7Mate will show some NFL, too, so give those a look.
If you want to watch other sports, this Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
Whether you're a fan of either team or are a Packers fan like me waiting to see what happens, tune in and enjoy this super wildcard weekend, next week, and beyond until we reach the Super Bowl.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.