What you need to know
- OnePlus 8 will come to Verizon in the U.S., according to Android Police.
- It will be a Verizon 5G phone, likely with mmWave technology.
- No word on pricing and timing, nor the availability of the high-end Pro model.
OnePlus phones have been sold unlocked in the U.S. for some time, with support for all of the major networks. The next OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 8, may come directly to Verizon showrooms, a coup for the upstart brand that once sold its devices through a lottery. According to a scoop from Android Police, the OnePlus 8 will be a Verizon phone for the 5G network, presumably the mmWave 5G that Verizon has been unleashing across the country for the past year.
OnePlus generally delivers high-end hardware at a mid-range price, so it is exciting to see the company at the forefront of the U.S. 5G push. Still, 5G networks are very new and incomplete, and it is unclear if phones released today will meet all of the radio band requirements for the final, national versions of the 5G networks.
Verizon's 5G network is available in more than 30 cities across the U.S., including Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York. Coverage may still be spotty as mmWave 5G requires an abundance of antennas to reach all customers.
There is no word on specific pricing or availability for this phone, as all of the information seems to come from a source remaining anonymous. OnePlus shook up its release pattern last year with a OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, and AP believes their source is referencing the standard OnePlus 8 — not the 8 Pro.
