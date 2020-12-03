Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 is set to make a debut with powerful phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11, the OnePlus 9, and other Android flagships. For Motorola, it's coming in next year's Moto G, an odd choice for the smartphone OEM.

Announcing the move, Motorola shared that next year would be the 10th generation of the Moto G series, and the Snapdragon 888 is a perfect fit for a celebration of the line.

As far as choices go, this seems to be an odd one. On the one hand, Motorola has often shipped the Moto G with low-end components, making up for it with an otherwise delightful experience. We'd expect the 888 to make a debut in something like the Motorola Edge or Edge+.

On the other hand, Chinese OEMs have been shipping powerful SoCs and high-end components in their phones for prices comparable to the Moto G for years. Perhaps, as the Moto G remains one of the company's strongest brands, the company may want to more directly challenge competitors from Xiaomi and Oppo. It doesn't have to include the 888 in all its SoC, perhaps just a Moto G anniversary edition. With the Moto G having more than a few variants, that's not a far-fetched notion.