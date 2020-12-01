Varjo VR-3 and XR-3 are next-generation XR headsets in just about every way imaginable. While Varjo mainly designs for commercial and industrial settings (and prices them accordingly), what we're seeing here is a look at what consumer-level headsets will certainly look like in just a few years. Commercial VR has picked up much faster than consumer-level VR, so it's understandable to see Varjo continue to target this market for the time being. Both headsets sport many similarities, with the XR-3 being the higher-end headset with some extra features.

Starting with the visual performance, both VR-3 and XR-3 get an FoV upgrade from 87-degrees on the predecessor models to a whopping 115-degrees (40% wider), making things more immersive by enabling a far wider view. The new lenses are variable resolution lenses, which means the 27-degree center point is a super-wide sweet spot for viewing. That's double the focus area of previous-generation lenses, so things won't look as fuzzy just outside of your immediate field of view.

The ultra-high-resolution panel sports 12MP (4290 x 2800) resolution per eye and features 99% sRGB color space which is extremely important for graphic design applications. That incredibly crisp resolution is perfect for itty bitty text on a virtual display, as you can see in the image below, and Varjo even provided a video where someone was able to thread a needle while using the passthrough vision on a Varjo XR-3.