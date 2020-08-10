Update, August 10 (5:24 p.m. ET): Activision has shared that the next clue is coming on August 14 but the game is not being revealed.

After an extended waiting period, it appears we're finally going to see the next Call of Duty game relatively soon. Activision kicked off an ARG (alternate reality game) by shipping crates to different streamers. These crates contained projectors, which contained clues that were eventually deciphered into two messages: "Turn eleven white" and "Bish, you were here."

These messages are a reference to an infamous chess match that took place in Cold War 1972 between Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer of the Soviet Union and USA, respectively. Further deduction led to a website, pawntakespawn.tv. This website has a clock that periodically flashes two numbers "08--14" and "12:00," indicating that the game is likely being revealed on August 14 at 12:00. No timezone is given, but it's likely PT or ET.

Previous reports indicate this year's game is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is backed up by the Cold War theming of this ARG and website. Activision previously confirmed in its Q2 2020 earnings call that the next Call of Duty game would be released this year and is being developed by Treyarch and Raven.

This game will no doubt arrive on current generation consoles in addition to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. We'll be sure to cover any further updates.