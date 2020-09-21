Finding a great deal isn't always easy, but Dell's Semi-Annual Sale is making it all much simpler. Right now, Dell is extending its 17% employee discount to everyone and giving you the chance to save hundreds on a new PC, like this new XPS 13 laptop. Using promo code SAVE17 during checkout brings its price down to $953.67, saving you more than $200 off its full price.

While the code isn't valid on everything, there is a note above the items that are eligible which states you can "save 17% at checkout". The items which the code doesn't work on are still discounted and worth your attention, so don't forget to take a look at all of your options when shopping the sale.

Extra Savings New XPS 13 laptop The Dell Semi-Annual Sale has returned with deals on desktop computers, laptops, and more electronics. Use the promo code to save an extra 17% on select items during checkout. $953.67 $1159.99 $206 off See at Dell With coupon: SAVE17

Dell's new XPS 13 laptop is built to handle working from home and it makes a good match for content creators as well. Along with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, it's equipped with 8GB RAM, 268GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics while running Windows 10 Pro. Its 13.4-inch FHD+ Anti-Glare display is actually an InfinityEdge screen for a stunning bezel-less look that's 6.8% larger than the traditional 13-inch laptop.

This model can last for nearly 19 hours on a full battery charge. Plus, it features an advanced thermal redesign which keeps the laptop cool to the touch. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports built in, along with a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack.

Today's deal on the New XPS 13 laptop is just one of many that are live now, so be sure to visit the Semi-Annual Sale at Dell for more great discounts and opportunities to save. Dell offers free shipping as well as no-hassle returns with a 30-day return period. By joining the Dell Rewards program, you can score free expedited delivery within the continental U.S. and up to 6% back in rewards.