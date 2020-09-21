Finding a great deal isn't always easy, but Dell's Semi-Annual Sale is making it all much simpler. Right now, Dell is extending its 17% employee discount to everyone and giving you the chance to save hundreds on a new PC, like this new XPS 13 laptop. Using promo code SAVE17 during checkout brings its price down to $953.67, saving you more than $200 off its full price.
While the code isn't valid on everything, there is a note above the items that are eligible which states you can "save 17% at checkout". The items which the code doesn't work on are still discounted and worth your attention, so don't forget to take a look at all of your options when shopping the sale.
Extra Savings
New XPS 13 laptop
The Dell Semi-Annual Sale has returned with deals on desktop computers, laptops, and more electronics. Use the promo code to save an extra 17% on select items during checkout.
$953.67
$1159.99 $206 off
Dell's new XPS 13 laptop is built to handle working from home and it makes a good match for content creators as well. Along with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, it's equipped with 8GB RAM, 268GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics while running Windows 10 Pro. Its 13.4-inch FHD+ Anti-Glare display is actually an InfinityEdge screen for a stunning bezel-less look that's 6.8% larger than the traditional 13-inch laptop.
This model can last for nearly 19 hours on a full battery charge. Plus, it features an advanced thermal redesign which keeps the laptop cool to the touch. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports built in, along with a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack.
Today's deal on the New XPS 13 laptop is just one of many that are live now, so be sure to visit the Semi-Annual Sale at Dell for more great discounts and opportunities to save. Dell offers free shipping as well as no-hassle returns with a 30-day return period. By joining the Dell Rewards program, you can score free expedited delivery within the continental U.S. and up to 6% back in rewards.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5
We're still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn't mean it's too early to speculate what it might offer. Here's everything we know so far!
The ultimate guide to customizing your Android phone
Theming on an Android device is more than just setting a wallpaper and calling it a day. Take a look at some of the widgets, icons, and other elements that go into making your Android your own.
Want to learn about the OnePlus 8T? Here's everything we know (so far)
The OnePlus 8 is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. Here's everything we know about its upcoming successor, the OnePlus 8T!
Protect your back and backside with a comfy ergonomic office chair
Even if you work at a stand-up desk most of the day, you probably want to take sit breaks now and then. And for those who sit all day, a comfy chair is a must. That's why we've rounded up some of the best ergonomic office chairs around.