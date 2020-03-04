What you need to know
- A new leak suggets the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30W wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.
- The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are tipped to make their global debut on April 14.
- The mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch in July.
Yesterday, a report from TechRadar had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series could be unveiled in India in mid-April. Reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal has now claimed that the OnePlus 8 series will debut on April 14. Along with the launch date, the leaker has also shed some more light on the tech specs of the three upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones.
As I said yesterday, expect the launch to be Mid-April, particularly 14 April. https://t.co/pJePBATl4V— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 4, 2020
According to Agarwal, both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will feature AMOLED hole-punch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will add dual-mode 5G as well as 30W wireless charging support. More impressively, the leaker claims the phone will support 30W reverse wireless charging as well.
The mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to go on sale worldwide sometime in July this year. In the UK, Agarwal says the phone could be priced at £400, although it remains to be seen if it will be 5G-enabled like the other two OnePlus 8 series phones. While the flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones will have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumored to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.
Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 Lite will be a downgrade over the flagship models in a few other areas as well. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Did you get the March feature drop on your Pixel phone?
On March 2, Google began rolling out a new "feature drop" for its Pixel phones. Have you downloaded it yet?
Your MediaTek-powered Android devices may be at risk
Android devices from Amazon, Nokia, LG and more are affected and need the March 2020 security patch or a fix from the device-maker itself.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!