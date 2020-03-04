OnePlus 8 ProSource: @OnLeaks

Yesterday, a report from TechRadar had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series could be unveiled in India in mid-April. Reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal has now claimed that the OnePlus 8 series will debut on April 14. Along with the launch date, the leaker has also shed some more light on the tech specs of the three upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones.

According to Agarwal, both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will feature AMOLED hole-punch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will add dual-mode 5G as well as 30W wireless charging support. More impressively, the leaker claims the phone will support 30W reverse wireless charging as well.

The mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to go on sale worldwide sometime in July this year. In the UK, Agarwal says the phone could be priced at £400, although it remains to be seen if it will be 5G-enabled like the other two OnePlus 8 series phones. While the flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones will have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumored to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 Lite will be a downgrade over the flagship models in a few other areas as well. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

