While the first smart TVs running Google TV are still a few weeks away, a report from 9to5Google has revealed that they will come with a feature called "Basic TV," which will allow users to get rid of nearly all smart features from their new TV.

Unlike the "apps-only" mode on Google's new Chromecast, the "Basic TV" option won't just ditch content recommendations. When users choose the option, they will only be able to access two core features on their smart TV: Live TV and external input (HDM). Supports for apps, Google Assistant, as well as casting, will be dropped.