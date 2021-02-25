What you need to know
- The first smart TVs running Google TV will reportedly come with a "Basic TV" feature.
- It will allow users to turn their new smart TV into a dumb TV by getting rid of features such as access to apps, content recommendations, and Google Assistant.
- Sony and TCL are currently the only smart TV makers that have added Google TV to their 2021 lineup.
While the first smart TVs running Google TV are still a few weeks away, a report from 9to5Google has revealed that they will come with a feature called "Basic TV," which will allow users to get rid of nearly all smart features from their new TV.
Unlike the "apps-only" mode on Google's new Chromecast, the "Basic TV" option won't just ditch content recommendations. When users choose the option, they will only be able to access two core features on their smart TV: Live TV and external input (HDM). Supports for apps, Google Assistant, as well as casting, will be dropped.
The Basic TV experience will give you a clutter-free homescreen with just a few icons for HDMI inputs, live channels, the "Dashboard," and a shortcut to ambient mode. While users will be allowed to switch back to the full Google TV experience, it will not be possible without a full reset. Google has also confirmed to the folks over at 9to5Google that the feature isn't tied to Android TV 12.
As per a Google spokesperson, the feature was designed for users who do not have internet access. It should also help make TVs with Google TV more enticing to users who aren't keen on getting a smart TV. What remains unclear at this point, however, is if the option willl also made available to existing Android TV devices.
T-Mobile comes out on top by spending the least in 5G spectrum auction
The winners of the 5G spectrum auction were announced, with Verizon and AT&T spending the most to improve their networks.
You can now sit on your couch in VR with Oculus Quest update v26
If you've been wanting an easier way to swap between standing and seated VR on your Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2, Facebook has finally made it as easy as sitting on your couch.
Would you buy a Galaxy Watch running Wear OS?
Word on the street is that Samsung's next smartwatch will run Wear OS instead of Tizen. Is this something you'd be interested in?
These are the best wireless keyboards for your NVIDIA Shield TV (2019)
Managing multiple streaming services from the couch is way easier when you've got a full set of keys for logging in and searching for titles. With that in mind, we've rounded up a variety of Bluetooth keyboards for NVIDIA Shield that should make that easier.