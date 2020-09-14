What you need to know
- Godfall is an upcoming looter-slasher developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Software.
- A new trailer has been released.
- It's a mixture of cinematics and gameplay footage captured on PS5.
- Godfall is set to release at some point in Holiday 2020.
The first ever game revealed for the PS5 is Godfall from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Software. Ahead of the game's scheduled holiday release, Counterplay Games has shared a new trailer showing off cinematics and gameplay footage captured on PS5. This footage also gives us a quick look at a boss fight.
The PS5 is currently set to launch sometime in Holiday 2020. Pricing and an exact release date have not yet been revealed however, this information could be released at an upcoming PS5 games showcase.
